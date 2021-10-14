Home / Home

Anna City Council considers projects

Thu, 10/14/2021 - 5:50pm admin

Several proposed projects were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Oct. 5, at Anna City Hall.

Members of the Anna Junior High School Art Club presented a proposal to paint picnic tables at the Anna City Park.

Fourteen students and art teacher Josh Shearer were in attendance at the meeting. Four students and their teacher presented their proposal to city officials.

City officials welcomed the proposal. Designs will be submitted to the city administrator for consideration.

Support for purchase of paint also may be provided by city officials. 

City administrator Dori Bigler shared information about  state grant funding for municipal projects.

The city has applied for a state Tourism Attractions and Festivals grant to help support a Christmas holiday season celebration in the Union County city. 

The city also is looking into seeking state Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets grant funding.

The funds would be utilized for improvements along East and West Davie Streets. One part of the proposal involves improvements, including development of green space, at a now vacant site along West Davie Street which used to be the site of a business.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
5 + 2 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here