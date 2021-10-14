Anna City Council considers projects

Several proposed projects were discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Oct. 5, at Anna City Hall.

Members of the Anna Junior High School Art Club presented a proposal to paint picnic tables at the Anna City Park.

Fourteen students and art teacher Josh Shearer were in attendance at the meeting. Four students and their teacher presented their proposal to city officials.

City officials welcomed the proposal. Designs will be submitted to the city administrator for consideration.

Support for purchase of paint also may be provided by city officials.

City administrator Dori Bigler shared information about state grant funding for municipal projects.

The city has applied for a state Tourism Attractions and Festivals grant to help support a Christmas holiday season celebration in the Union County city.

The city also is looking into seeking state Rebuild Downtown and Main Streets grant funding.

The funds would be utilized for improvements along East and West Davie Streets. One part of the proposal involves improvements, including development of green space, at a now vacant site along West Davie Street which used to be the site of a business.