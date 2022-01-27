Anna City Council has bond issue hearing

A public hearing addressing the issuing of bonds for infrastructure improvements was on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Jan. 18, at Anna City Hall.

The public hearing was held prior to the regular meeting. The hearing opened at 5 p.m. and lasted for about 15 minutes. Nobody turned out for the public hearing.

The city council acted on the issuing of up to $1.5 million in bonds. The city is working with Bernardi Securities in O’Fallon on the bond issue. A representative of the firm was in attendance.

Last week’s public hearing was one more step which had to be completed as part of the process to issue the bonds.

The general obligation bonds would be part of a funding package for water, sewer and road improvements on the east side of Anna, mainly at the city’s business park.

The city’s growth to the east has been addressed a number of times at recent city council meetings.

The city is planning improvements which would cost in the range of $5.8 million.

Funding for the improvements would include:

•Up to $1.5 million in bond revenue.

•$300,000 in motor fuel tax funds allocated to the city by the State of Illinois.

•$4 million in anticipated grant funding acquired through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The city is working with the Southern Five Regional Planning District and Development Commission on the grant application.

The improvements which are being planned include water main work, a new water tower at the business park, extension of a sewer main, construction of a lift station and road work.

City officials also are seeking state grant funds for over $900,000 in proposed improvements in, and near, the downtown Anna area.

The proposed project includes parking lot improvements and development of an outdoor pavilion, both along Davie streets.

Heated discussion between council members Bryan Miller and Michael Bigler also occurred at last week’s meeting.

The discussion unfolded when it came time to approve payment of the city’s bills. Payment of the bills is a routine matter on the agenda at city council meetings.

Miller said he had some questions about city attorney John Foley’s bill.

Council member Bigler said that if Miller would come to meetings, he would have the information he was seeking.

“This is ridiculous,” Bigler declared. “I’m sick of it.”

The back-and-forth continued between Bigler and Miller.

Mayor Steve Hartline said that he has had meetings with Miller regarding attendance, attitude and behavior. Bigler said that he had not been updated about meetings between Miller and the mayor.

Bigler voiced frustration with what he said were Miller’s “sideshow antics” and said that the mayor needed to act.

The mayor said he understood Bigler’s concerns. The mayor offered to meet with Bigler, Foley and city administrator Dori Bigler to discuss the matter. Council member Martha Ann Webb also said she wanted to meet with the mayor about an update.