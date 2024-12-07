Anna City Council meeting held

The impact of a recent water outage on a local business was on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, July 2, at Anna City Hall.

Davie School Inn owner Lyle Woodrum said issues related to work on the city’s water infrastructure system had led to three cancellations at his lodging business and cost him revenue.

The work on the water system has led to water service outages and boil water orders.

He asked city officials to consider waiving his water bill for the month. Woodrum said that whatever the city could do would be appreciated.

In other business at the July 2 meeting:

The city council approved a resolution which authorized and approved an employment agreement with police chief Bryan Watkins.

A special event liquor license was approved for James Crane for the Union County Fair from Aug. 16 through Aug. 24.

A bid of $28,000 from Plott Construction in Anna was approved for demolition work at 400 E. Davie St. Five bids were received.

The city continues to move forward on addressing concerns regarding nuisance structures, with a focus on burned houses.