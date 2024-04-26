Anna City Council meets

Project updates and plans for upcoming events were among the topics discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, April 16, at Anna City Hall.

In a consent agenda matter, an engineering service agreement with Horner & Shifrin was approved for a major water system project.

The city’s Fiscal Year 2024-2025 budget was approved. The city’s new fiscal year begins May 1.

In other business:

The design for a major park improvement project was approved.

A $23,484 capital equipment expenditure was approved for the Anna Fire Department’s purchase of emergency gear.

Plans for a special event in July in the downtown Anna area were discussed. The event would be tied in with a new tourism campaign to promote Southern Illinois.

The council agreed to waive a fee for use of the Anna City Pool by the Blue Dolphins swim team.

Concerns were voiced about a homeless person who has been seen sleeping outside. The Anna Police Department is aware of the matter and has been trying to find a place for the person to go