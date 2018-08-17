Anna City Council revisits street flooding issue

Ongoing concerns about street flooding, passage of several resolutions, sharing the cost of a new fence and a proposal to create a pickle ball court were among the items on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Aug. 7, at Anna City Hall.

Concerns about flooding in the 500 block of East Vienna Street during heavy rain fall were revisited by city officials.

The flooding situation has been a concern for city officials for a number of years.

State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, is reported to be working with the city and the Illinois Department of Transportation in an attempt to resolve the issue.

In other business at last week’s meeting:

The council passed a resolution which adopted prevailing wages for the City of Anna as of July.

A resolution was approved to allow for the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School homecoming parade on Sept. 28.

Another resolution was approved to allow for a Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11. The parade is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Carroll P. Foster Post No. 3455 of Anna.

The council agreed to share half of the cost of a fence project at the Anna City Park. The city’s share of the cost of the project is $2,126.

The cost is being shared with the Union County Fair Board. The annual county fair, which is scheduled to begin this weekend, is held at the Anna City Park.

The council has been approached about creating a pickle ball court at the city park. The court would be located at the tennis courts at the park.

Pickle ball is a sport which combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. The council is reviewing the proposal.