Anna city officials honored for work with Honor Wreaths for Veterans

Three Anna city officials have been recognized for their work with the Honor Wreaths for Veterans program.

Anna city commissioner Martha Ann Webb, Anna public works manager Gary Dahmer and Anna city administrator Dori Bigler received certificates and thanks from Wreaths Across America for their work with Honor Wreaths for Veterans.

Webb is coordinator for Honor Wreaths for Veterans. Dahmer is co-coordinator.

The Anna officials remind everyone if you haven’t donated a wreath for your loved one, they are $17 each. Checks can be made to Honor Wreaths for Veterans and brought to Anna City Hall.

Liz Wilkins is coordinator for the program in Jonesboro. Checks can be brought to Jonesboro City Hall.

Alyssa Penrod is coordinator for St. John’s Cemetery near Dongola and the American Legion Cemetery in Dongola. Checks can be brought to Jonesboro City Hall.

Karen Winzenburger is coordinator for the Cobden Cemetery. Checks can be brought to Cobden Village Hall.

Monica Williams is coordinator for Alto Pass Cemetery. Checks can be sent to her.

All checks are to be made to Honor Wreaths For Veterans.

Organizers of the program voiced a special thanks to everyone who donates to remember, honor, teach and always thank the nation’s veterans – past, present and future.

This year’s ceremonies and laying of wreaths are planned at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14.