Anna City Pool’s future discussed

The future of Anna’s swimming pool has been a focus of concern for city officials in recent years.

The pool’s future again was discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council. The meeting was Tuesday evening, Sept. 4, at Anna City Hall.

The pool, which is located at the Anna City Park, was open for the 2018 season, which recently came to an end.

A review of the pool’s summer season was presented to the council by city public works administrator assistant Carolyn Ury.

The pool was open for a total of 43 days during the 2018 season. The report noted that the pool opened five days late this year.

The late start was related to local schools having to be in session to make up snow days. Pool employees are local students. The pool had 11 lifeguards this summer. During discussion about the pool, it was noted that it is becoming harder to find trained, qualified lifeguards.

The pool was closed due to low attendance on 11 days. Fifteen swimmers must be present for the pool to open. The pool closed for two days due to rain.

The report showed that total attendance at the pool for 2018 was 2,812. Attendance was down from 3,818 in 2017 and 4,813 in 2016.

Total revenue generated by the pool for the summer was $12,625. Expenses totalled $57,042.31.

City officials voiced their appreciation to Ury for the report.

Concerns about the current condition of the pool, which dates to the 1970s, were discussed. The pool has needed many repairs in recent years.

Leaking, coating the bottom of the pool and filtration technology are among the concerns.

Construction of a new pool has been discussed, and was talked about again at the meeting. Council member Martha Ann Webb has voiced a desire to see a pool which could be used year-round.

A key issue related to a new pool would be generating the revenue for such a project. Levying of a city sales tax is seen as one way to generate income. Such a tax would have to be approved by voters.

In other business at last week’s meeting:

An increase in city water rates was approved. The rates are expected to increase about $1 a month. The new rate reflects an increase from the city’s supplier, the Anna-Jonesboro Water Commission. The new rates started Sept. 1. The city has about 2,000 water customers.

The council approved an ordinance which establishes a uniform schedule of fines for the violation of city ordinances which regulate such matters as junk, trash, tall grass and weeds. The matter has been discussed for some time.

Fines for violations will be $75 for a first offense, $150 for a second offense and $225 for a third and fourth offense. Appeals in such matters will be made to the city council.

The city council approved a request by Pets Are Worth Saving, PAWS, Inc. to waive the fee for a building permit. The fee was $700. PAWS is building a new facility in east Anna.