The Anna City Pool is scheduled to open for the 2021 season on June 4.

The pool did not open at all during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An open swim is planned from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The pool is closed on Sunday.

A lap swim is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Admission costs were still to be finalized.

Evan Smoot will be serving as pool manager.