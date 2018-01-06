Anna City Pool set to open

The Anna City Pool is scheduled to open Saturday, June 2, for the 2018 season. The pool is located at the city park in Anna.

The pool is scheduled to be open for public swimming from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Lap swims at the pool are scheduled to start Wednesday, June 6, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lap swim sessions are $3 per session for all ages.

The pool is scheduled to be closed during the evening on June 14, June 19, June 21, June 26 and June 28.

The pool is scheduled to be closed for the entire day on June 4, June 16 and July 28.

Admission prices include $3 for public swimming, for those ages 3 and older. Wednesday is designated as $1 off day.

Passes are $25 for 10 sessions. Passes are available at the pool.

A minimum of 15 swimmers are required daily for the pool to be open. The pool may be closed due to weather at the discretion of the manager.

Private parties can be booked Monday through Saturday; hours are from 6 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. or 8 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. Parties must be booked in advance.

Private swim lessons are available at the pool. Lessons are scheduled Monday through Friday; hours are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Information about parties and swim lessions is available by contacting the pool at 833-5222.

The pool once again will serve as the home of the Blue Dolphins swim team.

The team will be using the pool for a few days throughout the summer; at that time, the pool will be closed to the public.

The team’s schedule includes the Anna Invitational on June 16 and the Southern Illinois Swim League championships on July 28.

(Editor’s note: information about the pool’s 2018 season has been posted on the City of Anna’s website.)