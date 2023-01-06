Anna City Pool set to open
Thu, 06/01/2023 - 5:25pm admin
The Anna City Pool is scheduled to open for the season on June 2, weather permitting.
Pool hours are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Daily admission is $3 per person.
Lap swimming is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Private parties are available. Information, and booking, are available by calling 833-8528.
Sponsorships for free swim days are available. Information is available by calling 833-8528.