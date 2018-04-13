Anna Council addresses budget, park concessions

A new budget and park concessions were among the topics discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was held Tuesday evening, April 3, at Anna City Hall.

The council approved placing the city’s Fiscal Year 2018-2019 budget on display for public viewing. The city’s new fiscal year begins May 1. Final approval of the new budget is expected at the council’s next meeting, which is slated April 17.

The council also decided to move forward with plans to allow Jus10’s Frozen Yogurt & Dessert Shoppe to provide concessions at the Anna City Park for 2018.

The Anna business made a proposal that coincides with the opening of a new concession/restroom building at the park.

In other business at last week’s meeting:

The council approved financial support for the Union County CEO program.

The city will allocate $1,000 to the program each year for three years.

The CEO program offers students from local high schools an opportunity to learn about entrepreneurial and business skills.

Southern Seven Health Department representative Brad Rendleman discussed matters related to mosquito control. He explained that such controls were needed to prevent the spread of disease.

The city administrator noted that Anna has a mosquito control program in place. The mayor suggested that the health department representative and city officials meet to pursue further discussion.

A city resident addressed concerns about sewer line backup at his home. The mayor said the city would look into the matter.