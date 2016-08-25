Anna Council approves bid for next phase in improvement project

The next phase in an Anna downtown improvement project is scheduled to begin soon.

A bid for the project was approved at a regular meeting of the Anna City Council. The meeting was held Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, at Anna City Hall.

The city received two bids for the project. An engineer’s estimate for the project cost of the project was $271,825.50.

E.T. Simonds Construction of Carbondale submitted a bid of $305,778.94 for the project.

Samron Midwest Construction of Murphysboro submitted a bid of $248,891.

The city council voted to the approve the bid from Samron Midwest Construction for the project, which will be paid for with state allocated motor fuel tax funds.

Improvements are planned in the South Main Street area, including Washington, Davie and Lafayette streets.

The work is slated to include sidewalk improvements, lighting and the creation of green spaces.

Two phases of improvement work have been completed in recent years.

Work is scheduled to begin in September and continue through mid-October. The project is expected to take about 40 working days to complete.

Street resurfacing work also is planned. Due to the change in seasons and the anticipated arrival of cooler weather, the resurfacing work, which involves asphalt, now is planned for 2017.