Anna Council considers plans to honor A-J state champion wrestler Hart

The Anna City Council last week made note of the special achievement of a local student athlete.

The city council met in regular session Tuesday evening, Feb. 20. The meeting was at Anna City Hall.

During the meeting, city attorney John Foley made note of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School student athlete Arieh Hart, who recently won a state wrestling championship.

Foley suggested that city officials consider declaring a special day in recognition of Hart’s achievement.

Council member Martha Ann Webb also suggested that the city consider having a plaque made in Hart’s honor.

City officials said that the proposals would be pursued. Plans will be considered to invite Hart to a reception at a future council meeting in his honor.

In other business at last week’s meeting:

City code enforcement officer Gary Rider shared updates about four properties which he urged the council to declare as nuisances. Rider also serves as Anna’s fire chief.

The council also discussed the possibility of reviewing and updating guidelines relating to action which can be taken regarding nuisance properties.

The city attorney will pursue action related to the properties cited by Rider at the meeting.

A bid for a new Anna Police Department vehicle was approved. A bid of $23,479 from Coad Chevrolet was approved.

Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter reported that security cameras were being installed at the city park.

The council approved a park use request from the Anna Kiwanis Club. The club is planning to host an annual Easter egg hunt on March 24 at the Anna City Park. The rain date for the event is March 31.