Anna Council covers wide range of topics

The Anna City Council covered a wide range of topics at last week’s regular meeting.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Nov. 21, at Anna City Hall.

City administrator Steve Guined reported that six months into the 2017-2018 fiscal year, the municipal budget was tracking “fairly well.” The fiscal year began on May 1.

Guined reported that some of the final steps were being taken to complete a major improvement project at the Anna City Park.

The project included construction of a new concessions/restroom building. Plans were calling for picnic tables to be placed at the site this week.

The city administrator also reported that vandalism had occurred at the park, including at the new concessions/restroom building. Vandalism occurs frequently at the park.

In response to the concerns about vandalism, the council voted last week to proceed with the purchase of security cameras, which will be installed at the park.

The cameras will be purchased from Tech Guys Consulting in Anna, which submitted a bid of $9,035.75.

The council voted to employ two new Anna Police Department officers. Jeremiah Reagan was employed for a full-time position. Shawn Stone was hired for a part-time position.

City council member Martha Ann Webb voiced concerns about alleys on the northwest side of Anna. Improvements will be considered when the budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year is being drafted.

The meeting also included a closed session which lasted for about an hour. The purpose of the closed session was to discuss pending litigation.