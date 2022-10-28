Anna Council hears update on hospital sale

An update on the sale of Union County Hospital was shared at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Oct. 18, at Anna City Hall.

Harry Brockus, the chief executive officer of Union County Hospital in Anna, shared the update with county officials about the sale of the facility.

Deaconess Health System Inc. and Deaconess Regional Healthcare Services Illinois Inc. recently announced that they had signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Union County Hospital in Anna, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion and Red Bud Regional Hospital in Red Bud.

The purchase, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions, is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

At this time, the four Southern Illinois hospitals will join Deaconess’ continuum of care across a Tri-State area.

Deaconess is located east of the Southern Illinois network, with a footprint of 12 hospitals, two of which are in Illinois. Their health care services span 48 counties in three states: Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

Union County Hospital, located at 517 N. Main St. in Anna, is a 25-bed facility with inpatient and outpatient care, including emergency, medical and surgical services.

In other business, the council accepted the resignation of city attorney John Foley. The resignation is effective Dec. 1. Foley is in his 12th year of serving as city attorney.

Mayor Steve Hartline and council members Michael Bigler and Martha Ann Webb voiced appreciation for the work Foley has done on behalf of the city.

The mayor noted that Foley had the best interests of the city at heart. Foley said he appreciated everything the council has done over the years.