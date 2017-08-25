Anna Council meets Aug. 15: Park improvement project nearly done

Project updates were shared at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was Tuesday evening, Aug. 15, at Anna City Hall in Anna.

City administrator Steve Guined reported that final details and walk-throughs were being completed on improvement work and construction of a new concessions/restrooms building at the Anna City Park.

Some final work needed to be done on the new concessions/restrooms building.

For that reason, temporary fencing was installed around the new building for the duration of the Union County Fair. The fair is underway this week at the city park.

In other business at last week’s meeting:

The city administrator reported that Anna is one-quarter of the way through the 2017-2018 fiscal year, which began on May 1. Overall, the budget is on target and “in great shape,” Guined said.

Work continues on the implementation of a housing grant program which will focus on improvements to owner-occupied residences in the community.

City officials planned to meet last week with representatives of the Shawnee Mass Transit District to discuss a project which is planned at Anna’s business park.

The council continued to work on the details of proposed regulations for yard sales in the community. Action on a final draft of a proposed ordinance is planned at the council’s next meeting.