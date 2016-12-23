Anna Fire Department responds to three calls; no injuries reported

The Anna Fire Department responded to three calls during the period from Tuesday, Dec. 13, through late Saturday, Dec. 17.

No injuries were reported in the aftermath of the fires. The Anna Fire Department was assisted by other area departments on each of the calls.

A fire was reported at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at a residence at 505 Ralls Lake Ln., east of Anna. The fire occurred in a double-wide manufactured home.

Anna Fire Chief Gary Rider said that the blaze caused extensive damage to the structure.

The fire may have been electrical in nature. The Dongola Fire Department assisted on the call. Firefighters were at the scene for about three hours.

A fire was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday at a two-story brick structure at 113 Lafayette St.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building. The fire may have been electrical in nature and appeared to have started in the attic.

Firefighters were at the scene for about three and a half hours. The Cobden Fire Department assisted on the call.

The Anna Fire Department then was called out at about midnight Saturday to a blaze involving a vehicle on I-57.

The fire involved a semi tractor trailer which was traveling north to Chicago on the interstate. The vehicle was pulled to the off ramp at the Lick Creek exit along I-57.

The fire caused a total loss to a trailer which was being used to haul auto parts. The driver was able to unhitch the truck from the trailer.

The vehicle belonged to Royal Express in Laredo, Texas. The damaged unit was towed from the scene by Wright’s.

The fire may have involved a rear axle bearing on the trailer which overheated.

The Dongola Fire Department assisted on the call to the interested.

Firefighters had to cope with falling temperatures, snow and ice during both of the calls on Saturday.