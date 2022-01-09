Anna Fire & Rescue has new truck

The Anna Fire & Rescue Department has a new vehicle. The unit was delivered to the department over the weekend.

The truck arrived at the Anna Fire Station early last Saturday afternoon.

Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman and assistant fire chief Todd Harris were on hand to accept the delivery.

The vehicle was driven to Anna by Tim Learned of Christopher, a sales representative for MacQueen Emergency. The unit was manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing. The vehicle cost approximately $350,000.

Anna Fire Chief Dammerman said the new unit will replace a 1990 GMC vehicle.

With the addition of the new unit, the Anna Fire & Rescue Department will have two engines, a ladder truck, a heavy rescue vehicle and a brush truck.

“It’s definitely a welcome addition to the fleet,” Dammerman said.

Equipment will have to be installed before the new unit can go into service. Fire department personnel also will undergo training with the vehicle.