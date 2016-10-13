Anna Fire, Rescue hosts pancake breakfast

The Anna Fire and Rescue Department hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday morning, Oct. 8, during Union County ColorFest weekend. The breakfast was at the Anna Fire Station.

All proceeds will benefit the Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program.

Sparky, the Anna Fire and Rescue Department’s mascot, was on hand (with some help from Anna firefighter Scott Bennett) to greet those who came for breakfast.

The breakfast was just one of many activities held during ColorFest in Union County.