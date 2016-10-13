Home / News / Anna Fire, Rescue hosts pancake breakfast
Sparky helped greet those who came from the breakfast along with Xavier Richardson of Anna, Knox Richardson of Anna and Anna firefighter Brad Vaughn of Anna.

Anna Fire, Rescue hosts pancake breakfast

Thu, 10/13/2016 - 9:39am admin

The Anna Fire and Rescue Department hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday morning, Oct. 8, during Union County ColorFest weekend. The breakfast was at the Anna Fire Station.

All proceeds will benefit the Shop with a Cop/Firefighter program.

Sparky, the Anna Fire and Rescue Department’s mascot, was on hand (with some help from Anna firefighter Scott Bennett) to greet those who came for breakfast.  

The breakfast was just one of many activities held during ColorFest in Union County.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here