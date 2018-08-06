Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Safe Celebration held

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School teacher Hannah Maze and the Safe Celebration Committee are voicing their appreciation to everyone for their support and donations to the graduating class of 2018.

“We had 152 students who participated in this event. Students started off the fun night at the high school where dinner was provided by Blue Boar BBQ, Dairy Queen, and Casey’s of Jonesboro. Students then went to SEMO Rec Center to enjoy a night of dodgeball, basketball, soccer, swimming and rock climbing,” Maze shared.

“When we returned to the school, students were served a home-cooked breakfast from Anna Heights Baptist Church and the 97 students were entered into a drawing for prizes,” she added.

Every senior left with a small door prize with a $25 value, and then 72 seniors had the opportunity to win one of the big prizes. Through donations, students won prizes like a PlayStation 4, Xbox one, a mini fridge, a microwave, tablets, streaming devices and so much more.

Maze stated that she is grateful to everyone for their continued support of Safe Celebration and the A-JCHS graduating class. “We are forever grateful of our community for their donations that helped make this night possible,” Maze added. The accompanying photographs are from the 2018 Safe Celebration. Photos provided.