Anna man charged with four counts of child pornography

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp reported on Feb. 2 that Robert Louis Craft, 33, of Anna, has been charged by information with four counts of child pornography, with one count being a Class X felony and three counts being Class 2 felonies.

The state’s attorney said that Craft is charged with being in possession of child pornography which depicts children under the age of 13 years.

Craft was arrested in January following an investigation by the Illinois State Police. The investigation by the state police continues.

Craft is being held at the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro on $300,000 bond.

On Feb. 1, a bond hearing was held and a reduction in bail was denied by Judge Tyler R. Edmonds.

The matter is set for a pretrial hearing at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.