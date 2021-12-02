Anna man charged with sexual assault

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp on Feb. 2 reported that Rusty A. Shipley, 21, of Anna, has been charged by information with three counts of criminal sexual assault, all Class 2 felonies; one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony; and one count of unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony.

Shipley is charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 17 years during 2020 and 2021.

Shipley was arrested in January following an investigation by the Anna Police Department.

Shipley is being held at the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro on $250,000 bond.

The matter was set for a preliminary hearing on Friday morning, Feb. 5, at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.