Anna man pleads guilty

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp reported on Monday, June 21, that Rusty A. Shipley, 22, of Anna, had pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 2 felony which is a non-probationable offense.

Shipley was charged with sexually assaulting a child under the age of 17 years during 2020 and 2021.

Shipley was arrested in January following an investigation by the Anna Police Department.

Shipley remains in the Jackson County Jail in Murphysboro until a sentencing hearing.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.