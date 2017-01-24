Anna man receives five year prison sentence

Union County state’s attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced today, Jan. 24, that Dwight E. Vaughn of Anna has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of violation of an order of protection, a class four felony. Vaughn will also serve four years of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as parole).

Vaughn was arrested in November 2016 following an investigation by the Anna Police Department.

Vaughn entered the residence of a protected person under the order of protection without permission. The violation of an order of protection charge was elevated to a felony due to Vaughn having previously been convicted of aggravated domestic battery.