Anna man sentenced

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds on Nov. 29 reported that Irphan Gage Khurana, 21, of Anna, has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of unlawful possession of weapon by a felon, which is a Class 2 felony.

Khurana also will serve a two-year period of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.

Khurana was arrested by the Anna Police Department in October after he was found to be in possession of a handgun at an Anna residence in the 500 block of South Street.