Anna man sentenced to prison

The Union County state’s attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced today, Oct. 7, that Joseph H. Silliman, 32, of Anna, has been sentenced to 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of domestic battery, a class four felony.

Silliman will also serve four years of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as parole). Silliman was arrested in June following an investigation by the Anna Police Department.

Silliman repeatedly struck a family or household member in the head with his fists. The domestic battery charge was elevated to a felony due to Silliman having previously been convicted of domestic battery.