Anna Man Sentenced to Prison for Burglary

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced on Sept. 19 that Daniel Jacob Bible, 34, of Anna, has been sentenced to 42 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of Burglary, a Class 2 Felony. Bible will also serve a two year period of Mandatory Supervised Release (formerly known as Parole).

Bible was found guilty in June 2017 by a Union County jury following a two day trial. Bible entered into a private office at a Jonesboro business with the intent to commit a theft in January 2017. The case was investigated by the Jonesboro Police with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.