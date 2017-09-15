Anna man sentenced to prison for home invasion

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced On Thursday, Sept. 14, that Braedon R. Smalley, 28, of Anna has pleaded guilty for his role in an April 2017 home invasion and robbery in Dongola.

Smalley has been sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Home Invasion, a Class X Felony and will serve three years of Mandatory Supervised Release (formerly known as parole).

Smalley was arrested in June 2017 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.