Anna park improvement project moving forward

A major improvement project is planned during 2017 at the Anna City Park in Anna.

The project was on the agenda at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council. The meeting was Tuesday evening, Dec. 6, at Anna City Hall.

The long-awaited improvements include construction of a concession/restroom building and work on basketball and tennis courts at the park.

City administrator Steve Guined said that plans for the project currently call for the bidding process to begin in January 2017.

It is hoped that the project can be completed in time for the 2017 Union County Fair in Anna. The fair traditionally takes place in August.

The project is expected to cost in the range of $314,000. The city is slated to receive $150,000 in state grant funds to help pay for the project. The city will pay for the remainder of the costs.

During discussion about the project, city officials also talked about developing a long-term master plan related to the future of the park.

The city administrator also reported that sidewalk improvement work is drawing to a close as part of the third phase of improvements in downtown Anna. Asphalt work is planned in 2017.

In other business at last week’s meeting, Mayor Steve Hartline noted that the city had been honored for outstanding service by Union County Counseling Service in Anna.

The mayor said that the honor recognized the work done by a number of the city’s personnel.