Anna planning to host census assistance event at city hall

The City of Anna is planning to host a special 2020 census event on Monday, July 20.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the front lawn at Anna City Hall. City hall is located on Market Street.

The city will be answering questions about the 2020 census.

Assistance will be available to help fill out the census questionnaire. A computer will be available to submit responses electronically.

Those who attend the event will have a chance to win a $50 gift card (completion of a census form will be required to enter).

Social distancing and safety precautions will be undertaken.

The city is offering incentives to encourage participation in the census, including gift cards and a possible utility bill discount in December.

Response Rates Down

Monday’s event in Anna comes as the Southern Seven Health Department reported on July 10 that census response rates in the region are down, when compared to responses in 2010. A nationwide census is conducted every 10 years.

The 2020 census is taking place in the midst of the nationwide and global coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

As of July 10, Union County had the highest response rate of the seven counties in Southern Illinois which are served by the regional health department.

Southern Seven Health Department reported the following census response rates for the counties it serves, as of July 10:

Union County: 64.9 percent response rate, down 3.9 percent from 68.8 percent in 2010.

Alexander County: 44.0 percent, down 9.8 percent from 53.8 percent in 2010.

Hardin County: 30.9 percent, down 25.8 percent from 56.7 percent in 2010.

Johnson County: 60.5 percent, down 0.1 of a percent from 60.6 percent in 2010.

Massac County: 60.5 percent, down 8.1 percent from 68.6 percent in 2010.

Pope County: 46.1 percent, down 6.6 percent from 52.7 percent in 2010.

Pulaski County: 49.7 percent, down 7.1 percent from 56.8 percent in 2010.