Anna plans to host ColorFest activities

A new Union County ColorFest event made its debut last year when the City of Anna hosted a street festival on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The new event began in mid-afternoon and continued through early Saturday night.

Activities took place along Davie and Lafayette streets. Only foot traffic was allowed on the streets. Admission was free.

The debut festival featured live music, food, beer and wine, vendors, arts and crafts and more.

After a successful debut, Anna’s special ColorFest event is set to return in 2022.

Anna’s ColorFest celebration is set for Saturday, Oct. 8. Hours are planned from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will take place on East Davie and Lafayette streets, which will be open only to foot traffic.

Food, crafts and wine vendors will be located on East Davie Street. Picnic tables will be located on Lafayette Street.

Live music is set to begin at 3 p.m., with a stage set up on East Davie Street. The schedule for performers includes:

3 p.m., Ethan Stephenson Band.

4:30 p.m., BJ Reach.

6 p.m., Deuce Denninger Band.