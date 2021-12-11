Anna plans leaf, small limb pick up

The City of Anna has announced plans to offer leaf and small tree limb pick up during the weeks of Nov. 15-19 and Dec. 6-10.

Plans for the pick up were posted by the city on social media. The plans also were announced at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The city asks that leaves be raked to the curb – but not into the street.

Tree limbs, no larger than 4 inches in diameter, are to be placed in a separate pile.

Those who would like to have leaves and small tree limbs picked up are asked to call Anna City Hall at 833-8528 to be placed on the schedule.

The city asks that for November pick up, city hall be contacted by no later than 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

For December pick up, calls are requested by no later than Friday, Dec. 3.