Anna plans public hearing on TIF district

The Anna City Council continues to move forward to establish a Tax Increment Financing, TIF, district in the Union County community.

TIF districts give municipalities in Illinois an opportunity to make improvements without tapping into general municipal revenues or raising taxes.

The city is working with Moran Economic Development in Edwardsville to establish a TIF district.

The TIF district was addressed during a regular meeting of the Anna City Council which was held last week. The meeting was Tuesday evening, Sept. 7, at Anna City Hall.

The district is slated to be the focus of a public hearing which is scheduled prior to the council’s next meeting, which is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. The public hearing is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Last week’s council meeting featured discussion about a wide range of topics.

The city continues to move forward with the process involved in the final closing of the municipal landfill site. The site is located along Kaolin Road, between Anna and Cobden. The landfill closed in the 1990s. Monitoring and testing at the site has continued.

New state legislative maps appear to put the city in the 59th State Senate District and the 118th State Representative District.

The city is looking into seeking federal grants funds for work on the municipal water system.

A major project in the 500 block of East Vienna Street was nearing its conclusion last week. The project was undertaken to ease flooding which occurs when heavy rain falls.

Mayor Steve Hartline has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 20-24 as Rail Safety Week.

In conjunction with the observance of the week, the city planned to repaint alerts on streets at most of the railroad crossings in the Union County community.

The city is seeking $400,000 in state grant funding for the Hadley’s Haven playground project, which is planned at the Anna City Park.

The city plans to install speed bumps in the 600 block of East High Street. The action is being taken to slow traffic in the area.

The council approved allocation of up to $49,000 for new fencing at the Denny and E ball fields at the Anna City Park.

Long-time city employee Bill Sharp was appointed as street foreman.