Anna poet receives nine awards at convention

Kathy Lohrum Cotton of Anna received nine poetry awards at the 2024 hybrid convention of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, NFSPS, hosted in Georgia.

Winners were chosen from more than 6,000 submissions from throughout the United States.

A winning rondeau poem in the Wallace Stevens Memorial contest and free-verse poem in the Missouri State Poetry Society were published in the Encore 2024 Prize Poems anthology.

Her submissions also took honorable mentions in the Mississippi Poetry Society (Sonnet) Award, the Countee Cullen Poetry Prize, the Jim Barton Memorial Award, the Columbine Poets of Colorado Award, the Arizona State Poetry Society Award, the Nevada Poetry Society (Sonnet) Award and the William Stafford Memorial Award.

Cotton serves on the board of directors of the Illinois State Poetry Society and as facilitator of the ISPS Southern Chapter in Carbondale. She is also a member of the NFSPS board of directors and editor for the national organization’s annual anthology.