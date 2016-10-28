Anna police: 290 September calls which required response

The Anna Police Department had 290 calls which required a response during September.

The statistics were shared in the department’s monthly activity report, which was issued by Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter.

The September activity report also showed:

130 walk-in requests. 106 traffic stops. 14 crashes handled. Six vehicles impounded. 10 motorists assisted.

20 criminal arrests. 41 traffic citations. 71 written warnings. 10 code violation citations.

4,005 miles patrolled. 819 hours worked.

A total of 34 cases were approved during September. Sixteen cases were submitted for prosecution.

Two pending investigations were reported. Seventeen cases were closed.

Investigator’s Report

Assistant chief of police/investigator Bryan Watkins reported that he investigated 14 criminal complaints during September.

Of those investigations, 12 individual incident reports were submitted to the Union County state’s attorney’s office in Jonesboro for prosecution.

Watkins conducted 14 interviews, as well as multiple telephone calls with suspects and witnesses.

Watkins was called to testify in front of the Union County grand jury in five different cases. His testimony was used to obtain indictments in all five cases.

Officers apprehended a subject who was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault on a minor. These warrants were issued after the subject was indicted by the grand jury.

He also assisted the Union County Sheriff’s Office with a high risk search warrant, which led to the apprehension of a suspect who ran from a house when officers entered the residence.