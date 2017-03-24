Home / News / Anna Police ask for identities of subjects

Anna Police ask for identities of subjects

Fri, 03/24/2017 - 9:51am admin

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a person, in reference to a theft investigation.

Anna Walmart reported a theft occurred on March 14. The theft was captured after reviewing recorded video surveillance, which stemmed from an employee finding an empty merchandise package in the store. Several items of electronics equipment were reported as stolen. Walmart reported a loss of $406.

If anyone recognizes this person, contact the Anna Police Department at 833-8571, extension 1503, or by leaving a private message.

The first image was taken on March 14. The second image was taken during the summer of 2016. Police believe the same person is pictured in both photographs.

