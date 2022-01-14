Anna Police Chief Issues Monthly, Yearly Activity Report

The Anna Police Department recorded more than 5,000 calls to service during 2021.

Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins has released a review of statistics recorded by the Anna Police Department for the year 2021, and for the final three months of the year.

Watkins credited the department’s police officers “for the hard work they continually do, even without asking them to do it.”

The Anna police chief also praised his officers “for their professionalism and dedication to the job.”

“I am very thankful for my employees, because they make my job easy,” Watkins stated.

“Policing is not an easy task, but the hard work my officers put forth every day is what helps keep our community safe.”

The police chief shared the following statistics:

For the Year 2021

5,092 calls to service. 387 criminal misdemeanor/felony arrests. 76 warrant arrests. 1,389 officer initiated calls. 1,086 warning tickets. 301 traffic citations. 75 ordinance citations.

December 2021

462 calls to service. 30 criminal misdemeanor/felony arrests. Six warrant arrests. 129 officer initiated calls. 102 warning tickets. 28 traffic citations. Three ordinance citations.

November 2021

409 calls to service. 14 criminal misdemeanor/felony awards. Two warrrant arrests. 113 officer initiated calls. 82 warning tickets. 30 traffic citations. Three ordinance citations.

October 2021

446 calls to service. 53 criminal misdemeanor/felony arrests. Eight warrant arrests. 118 officer initiated calls. 79 warning tickets. 27 traffic citations. One ordinance citation.