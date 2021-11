Anna police chief shares activity report

Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins has shared Anna Police Department activity reports for the months of August, September and October.

August

375 calls to service. 70 arrests. 83 traffic warnings. 19 traffic citations. Seven traffic arrests. 32 criminal arrests. Seven warrant arrests. Five city ordinance violations.

September

464 calls to service. 76 arrests. 100 traffic warnings. 26 traffic citations. Seven traffic arrests. 26 criminal arrests. 10 warrant arrests. Seven city ordinance violations.

October

440 calls to service. 91 arrests. 77 traffic warnings. 26 traffic citations. 13 traffic arrests. 43 criminal arrests. Eight warrant arrests. One city ordinance citation.