Anna police chief urges everyone to lock vehicles

The Anna Police Department reports that five vehicles have been stolen since the first of the year.

Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins said that four of the five have been recovered, with minor damages reported to some of the vehicles.

“Each of the stolen vehicles were unlocked,” Watkins stated.

There have been multiple unlocked vehicles broken into, with personal property stolen from inside the vehicles.

“Three handguns have been reported stolen from inside unlocked vehicles. None have been recovered,” Watkins said.

Anna Police Department officers have increased patrols, stopped numerous traffic violators and have increased pedestrian stops since the thefts increased.

“Several interviews have been conducted and we are making progress on these cases,” the Anna police chief said.

The Anna Police Department urges everyone to lock their vehicle and house doors and to do “what you can to make your personal property less attractive to these criminals.”

“Also, please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police at 833-5500,” Watkins said.