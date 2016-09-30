Anna Police Department responded to 281 calls

The Anna Police Department recorded 281 calls which required a response during August.

The statistics were shared in a monthly activity report for August which was released by Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter.

Monthly Activity

During August, the Anna Police Department also recorded:

124 walk-in requests. 74 traffic stops. 22 crashes handled. 14 vehicles impounded. 13 motorists assisted.

43 criminal arrests. 38 traffic citations. 49 written warnings. 14 code violations cited.

3,637 miles patrolled. 991 hours worked.

Investigative Cases

A review of investigative case reports showed:

43 cases approved. 25 cases submitted for prosecution. Three pending investigations. 15 cases closed.

Case Reports

Chief Hunter shared reports about several incidents which occurred in August and early September.

Sept. 3: At approximately 5 p.m., an Anna Police Department officer identified a male subject who was driving a silver-colored sedan and was wanted on a warrant.

After confirming the warrant, the officer attempted to stop the subject. The subject stopped the vehicle he was driving and ran into a residence where he had been staying, disregarding the officer’s commands to stop.

After the subject entered the residence he locked the door.

There were other occupants in the residence, who refused to open the door for the officer. After several other officers arrived at the scene, they were able to make entry.

The subject who was wanted on a warrant was located, hiding in the attic at the residence.

Other charges were pending against the subjects who were in the residence at the time of the incident.

Aug. 30: As the result of an employee at the Walmart store in Anna, Anna Police Department officers apprehended a male subject from Tennessee.

The subject had been to the Walmart store on two prior occasions. He was captured on video allegedly removing merchandise.

Store employees had been provided with a photograph of the subject in the event that he returned.

After positive identification was made, the subject was arrested and charged with burglary and felony retail theft.

Aug. 20: the Anna Police Department also used security video provided by Walmart to identify a subject from California.

The subject entered the store multiple times on Aug. 20 and allegedly removed items from the store without paying for them.

The subject has been positively identified and charges were pending.

Assistant Chief of Police/Investigator’s Report

Anna Police Department assistant chief of police and investigator Bryan Watkins reported that he investigated 14 criminal complaints during August.

Of those complaints, eight incident reports were submitted to the Union County state’s attorney’s office in Jonesboro for prosecution.

Watkins conducted 12 interviews, and made numerous telephone calls, which involved suspects and witnesses.

Watkins was called to testify before a Union County grand jury in three different cases. The testimony was used to obtain indictments involving three suspects.

One additional case was given to Watkins because an on-duty officer was being called to service.

Watkins assisted the Union County Drug Task Force with the purchase of two drug buys.

His assistance included interviewing a confidential source, a briefing on the purchase of the drugs and maintaining visual contact with the confidential source while purchasing the drugs.

Watkins attended a meeting at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School with other law enforcement department heads to discuss a scenario involving an active shooter.