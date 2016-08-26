Anna Police Department responds to more than 250 calls during July

The Anna Police Department responded to more than 250 calls during July.

The statistic was shared in Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter’s monthly report for July.

Here’s a look at the July statistics:

Activities

Number of calls requiring response, 256. Number of walk in requests, 95.

Number of traffic stops, 70. Number of crashes handled, 13.

Number of vehicles impounded, 10. Number of motorists assisted, 18.

Number of criminal arrests, 23. Number of traffic citations, 42. Number of written warnings, 42. Number of code violations cited, 13.

Number of miles patrolled, 3,294. Hours worked, 750.

Investigative Case Report

Total cases approved, 42. Submitted for prosecution, 22. Pending investigations, 2. Cases closed, 18.

Assistant Chief of Police/Investigator’s Report

Assistant chief of police and investigator Bryan Watkins reported that he investigated seven criminal complaints during July. Of those, five incidents were submitted to the state’s attorney’s office for prosecution.

Eight interviews were conducted; multiple telephone calls with suspects and witnesses were made.

Two search warrants were granted and executed on a fraud case and a criminal damage to property case; charges were filed in connection with both incidents.

The evidence vault was organized and evidence was submitted into the vault. Work included maintaining proper evidence submission for criminal cases.

Watkins was called to testify in front of the Union County grand jury. He was asked to give testimony in four different cases. His testimony was used to obtain indictments on four suspects.

Two persons were arrested on criminal sexual assault charges as the result of investigations conducted by the Anna Police Department.

Watkins attended mandatory firearms requalification training.