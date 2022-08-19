Anna police, fire chiefs give activity reports for departments

The chiefs of the Anna Police Department and the Anna Fire Department recently shared activity reports for their departments.

The reports were given at a regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

Anna Police Department

Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins gave a report for the month of July and for the three-month period from May through July.

Highlights for the month of July included:

71 adult verbal warnings issued. Two juvenile verbal warnings issued. 29 adult written warnings issued. One juvenile written warning issued.

122 radio/officer initiated calls. Six warrant arrests. Four ordinance violation citation arrests. Nine criminal felony arrests. 14 criminal misdemeanor arrests. 32 traffic citation arrests.

Highlights for the period of May through July included:

335 warnings issued. 450 radio/officer initiated calls. 1,450 reports filed. 250 arrests made, including 131 traffic arrests. 10 warrants issued. 10 ordinance citations.

Anna Fire Department

Anna Fire Department Chief Mike Dammerman reported the department had 11 calls during the month of July.

Department personnel were on standby during the presentation of Independence Day fireworks on July 4 at the Anna City Park.

Department personnel completed 12 hours of training.