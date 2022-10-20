Anna police, fire chiefs share reports

The Anna Police Department and the Anna Fire and Rescue Department have issued activity reports for the month of September.

The reports were given at an Oct. 4 meeting of the Anna City Council.

Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins shared the following highlights:

425 incidents. 93 arrests. 56 traffic arrests. 24 criminal arrests. Eight warrant arrests. Five ordinance citations. 80 warnings issued.

Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman shared the following highlights:

Three mutual aid calls. Five public relations events, totalling 15 hours. Four auto alarms. One rubbish fire. One structure fire. One gas leak. Two vehicle fires. Three good intent calls. Two lift assists. One landing zone. 11 training hours. Work details totalling three and a half hours.