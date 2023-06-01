Home / Home

Anna police, fire chiefs share reports

Fri, 01/06/2023 - 5:15pm admin

The chiefs of the Anna Police Department and the Anna Fire and Rescue Department have issued activity reports for the month of November.

The reports were given at a Dec. 20 regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins shared the following highlights:

423 incidents. 139 radio/officer initiated calls. 100 vehicle stops. 101 warnings. 51 citations. 68 arrests. 13 criminal arrests. Three warrant arrests. One Ordinance citation.

Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman shared the following highlights:

Five mutual aid calls. Six field/woods fires. One trash fire. One good intent call. One auto alarm. Four hours of training. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
12 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here