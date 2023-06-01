Anna police, fire chiefs share reports
The chiefs of the Anna Police Department and the Anna Fire and Rescue Department have issued activity reports for the month of November.
The reports were given at a Dec. 20 regular meeting of the Anna City Council.
Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins shared the following highlights:
423 incidents. 139 radio/officer initiated calls. 100 vehicle stops. 101 warnings. 51 citations. 68 arrests. 13 criminal arrests. Three warrant arrests. One Ordinance citation.
Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman shared the following highlights:
Five mutual aid calls. Six field/woods fires. One trash fire. One good intent call. One auto alarm. Four hours of training.