Home / Home

Anna police, fire chiefs share reports

Fri, 03/24/2023 - 5:13pm admin

The chiefs of the Anna Police Department and the Anna Fire and Rescue Department have issued activity reports for the month of February.

The reports were given at a March 7 regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins shared the following highlights:

449 total calls. 209 officer initiated calls. 100 vehicle stops. 138 warnings. 126 arrests: 89 traffic. 28 criminal. Nine warrant. 

Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman shared the following highlights:

One mutual aid call. Two good intent calls. One weather watch. One field/woods fire. One gas leak. One landing zone. Three auto alarms. One mattress fire.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
1 + 9 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here