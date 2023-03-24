Anna police, fire chiefs share reports
The chiefs of the Anna Police Department and the Anna Fire and Rescue Department have issued activity reports for the month of February.
The reports were given at a March 7 regular meeting of the Anna City Council.
Anna Police Chief Bryan Watkins shared the following highlights:
449 total calls. 209 officer initiated calls. 100 vehicle stops. 138 warnings. 126 arrests: 89 traffic. 28 criminal. Nine warrant.
Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman shared the following highlights:
One mutual aid call. Two good intent calls. One weather watch. One field/woods fire. One gas leak. One landing zone. Three auto alarms. One mattress fire.