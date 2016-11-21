Anna Police investigate robbery

The Anna Police Department is currently investigating a report of a robbery at Hardee's, located at 140 East Vienna Street.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., an employee from Hardee's reported an unknown male subject forced his way into the store and demanded money from the cash registers. A weapon was not displayed.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5'10"-5'11" tall, weighing between 180-210 pounds. The suspect's face was covered.

Any information in regards to this incident would be appreciated. This robbery report is similar to the one reported at Farm Fresh store last week. Anna Police are asking the public to be vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity. The Anna Police Department can be reached at 618-833-8571 extension 1503.