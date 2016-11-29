Anna Police respond to Capaha Bank robbery

At approximately 1:46 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, the Anna Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery at Capaha Bank, located at 358 South Main Street.

Bank employees reported an unknown male subject entered into the building, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a mask covering his face. The subject demanded money then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

A firearm was inferred, but not displayed. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call 618-833-8571, extension 1503.