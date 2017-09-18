Anna police search for alleged liquor theives

The Anna Police Department is once again asking for the public's assistance with identifying suspects who are involved in a theft. After Anna Walmart conducted a daily inventory of the liquor, an asset protection associate reported several bottles of liquor missing. After reviewing recorded video surveillance of the liquor aisle, it revealed two adult females concealing several bottles of liquor in shoulder bags.

When the subjects entered the store, there was one bag. When the subjects got to the liquor aisle, two other shoulder bags were pulled from the original one. All three shoulder bags were filled with liquor bottles. The subjects walked out of the store without offering payment for the liquor. There were three small children with the suspects. The suspects drove away in a white Chevrolet Avalanche. A license plate number was not recovered.

If anyone can offer assistance, contact the Anna Police Department at 618-833-8571, extension 1503.