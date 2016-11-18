Home / News / Anna Police search for robbery suspect

Anna Police search for robbery suspect

Fri, 11/18/2016 - 1:59pm admin

The Anna Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into a reported robbery, which occurred on Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 9:20 p.m., at the Farm Fresh store, located at 155 West Vienna Street.

A store clerk reported an unknown male subject entered the store at approximately 9:20 p.m., displayed a hand written note demanding money from the cash register, then left the store after receiving money. A weapon was inferred, but not displayed.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’10”-6’1” tall, weighing between 185-210 pounds. The suspect’s face was covered.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident should call 618-833-8571 ext. 1503.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here