Anna Police search for robbery suspect

The Anna Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into a reported robbery, which occurred on Thursday, Nov. 17, at approximately 9:20 p.m., at the Farm Fresh store, located at 155 West Vienna Street.

A store clerk reported an unknown male subject entered the store at approximately 9:20 p.m., displayed a hand written note demanding money from the cash register, then left the store after receiving money. A weapon was inferred, but not displayed.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5’10”-6’1” tall, weighing between 185-210 pounds. The suspect’s face was covered.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident should call 618-833-8571 ext. 1503.