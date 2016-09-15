Anna Police search for subject in theft case

The Anna Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a subject in reference to an alleged theft at Anna Walmart.

Walmart reported a female entered the store on Friday, Sept. 2, and while inside the store, she allegedly concealed three bottles of liquor inside her purse.

This report was made after asset protection employees reviewed recorded video surveillance.

Two of the bottles had an anti-theft device on them, which were removed by the female subject. The anti-theft devices were recovered by asset protection employees. The third bottle was removed from its packaging and the packaging was placed in an adjoining aisle. The subject left the store without offering payment for the liquor.

A juvenile child was accompanying the female subject while she was in the store. The female left the store with an adult female and another child, and got into a silver SUV. A license plate was not attainable.

The Anna Police Department has reviewed the recorded video surveillance footage.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this person, they are asked call the Anna Police Department at 618-833-8571, extension 1503.